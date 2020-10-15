Cabinet approves first lockdown relaxations

The coronavirus cabinet has approved a plan for Israel to exit from lockdown. From the beginning of next week, the kindergartens and schools will be open for children aged up to six, and businesses that do not receive the public will be allowed to work. Takeaway food from restaurants will also be allowed. These relaxations will not apply to cities defined as "red".

From Sunday, the prohibition on moving more than a kilometer from home will be removed, and ten people will be allowed to gather in a closed space and twenty people in an open space. Beaches and national parks will be open.

Minister of the Interior Aryeh Deri was the only minister to vote against the plan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the meeting of the cabinet that Israel has to be cautious in exiting from its second lockdown, to avoid the need for a third one.

