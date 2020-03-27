Cabinet mulls full closure as virus cases exceed 3,000

The number of people who have tested positive in Israel for coronavirus has now risen to 3,035, up from 2,666 cases yesterday morning, the Ministry of Health reports. Of the 3,035 cases, 49 are in a serious condition, and 60 are in moderate condition. There have been now been 12 fatalities including two new deaths that were announced Friday afternoon. Those who have died were aged between 67 and 93 and all had serious preexisting medical conditions.

The number of new Covid-19 cases has quadrupled over the past week and the cabinet was due to meet this afternoon to discuss imposing a more complete closure to halt the rapid spread of the virus. At present, Israelis are allowed to leave home to buy essential supplies and go to work as well as to exercise within 100 meters of their homes. Outdoor prayer assemblies (minyanim) are also permitted.

The Israel Defense Forces has allocated 500 soldiers to help Israel Police in enforcing the lockdown.

