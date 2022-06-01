Call for Entries: Globes ranks Israel's Fastest Growing Companies

Following the great success of the previous report, Globes and Statista are again looking for the fastest growing public and private companies in Israel - Israel’s Growth Champions 2023. The companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2018 and 2021 will be featured in a Globes special report and on the Hebrew and English websites.

Innovative and fast-growing companies are the driving force of the international economy in the 21st century. They generate jobs, a number we will also count , and sustain market competitiveness. Exploring and making these exceptional performances publicly visible is the aim of Israel’s Growth Champions 2023 ranking.

Potential candidates will be contacted by Statista and may also self-register for inclusion in the ranking by 31 August 2022.

Further information pertaining to the Israel’s Growth Champions 2023 methodology, terms of participation and contact information can be found on our dedicated website (statista.com/page/israels-growth-champions).

About Statista

With a database of more than 1 million statistics, Statista is one of the world's leading business data platforms for analyzing strategic markets, statistics and providing research findings.

Statista is a major portal providing access to data, insights and trends on more than 80,000 topics and 170 industries. The portal contains proprietary surveys, exclusive secondary sources and data from more than 22,500 sources.

Statista, which is headquartered in Germany and was founded in 2007, has more than 1,000 employees in 12 cities worldwide. Statista offers its more than 1.5 million registered users from business, science and the public sector access to high-quality and reliable data and statistics, according to scientific standards.

Statista's Research & Analysis Department conducts analyses and research for its customers.

Statista's customers include multinational corporations, more than 2,000 universities and technical schools, leading consultancy and management companies, advertising agencies, trade organizations, banks and financial institutions, political NGOs and many others. Partners to its project in the media and communications include The Financial Times, Forbes, The Independent, El Mundo, Frankfurter Allgemeine, Business Insider, and LinkedIn.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 1, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.