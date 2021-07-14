Call for Entries: Globes ranks Israel's best employers

Israeli financial newspaper Globes, in partnership with international business data company Statista, is launching a new project: Israel's Best Employers. The aim of the ranking is to locate 150 companies across 22 industries, which are considered by their employees, as the best place to work.

The ranking will be conducted through an extensive Internet survey. Staff at companies with over 200 employees can take part. Those participating in the survey are asked to provide positive or negative recommendations about their employers as well as rival employers in the same sector.

The ranking will be conducted through an extensive Internet survey. Staff at companies with over 200 employees can take part. Those participating in the survey are asked to provide positive or negative recommendations about their employers as well as rival employers in the same sector.

Participation is on a completely anonymous basis and will remain confidential.

Meet Statista

With a database of more than 1 million statistics, Statista, is one of the world's leading business data platforms for analyzing strategic markets, statistics and providing research findings. Statista.com is a major portal providing access to data, insights and trends on more than 80,000 topics and 170 industries. The portal contains proprietary surveys, exclusive secondary sources and data from more than 22,500 sources.

Statista, which is headquartered in Germany and was founded in 2007, has more than 1,000 employees in 12 cities worldwide. Statista offers its more than 1.5 million registered users from business, science and the public sector access to high-quality and reliable data and statistics, according to scientific standards.

Statista's Research & Analysis Department conducts analyses and research for its customers.

Statista's customers include multinational corporations, more than 2,000 universities and technical schools, leading consultancy and management companies, advertising agencies, trade organizations, banks and financial institutions, political NGOs and many others. Partners to its project in the media and communications include The Financial Times, Forbes, The Independent, El Mundo, Frankfurter Allgemeine, Business Insider, and LinkedIn.

