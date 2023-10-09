Calls mount for unity gov't as fatalities reach over 700

Fighting continued last night in Israeli settlements close to the Gaza Strip border. IDF troops encountered terrorists in Kisufim, Magen, and Holit. At around midnight, a salvo of rockets was fired at Rishon LeZion, Ashkelon, Gedera, and border settlements. The IDF spokesperson says that more than 500 targets in the Gaza Strip were hit last night.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad claim to be holding more than 130 Israeli prisoners. Families of the prisoners and of missing persons held a press conference at which they announced that a representative committee had been formed, saying, "Our aim is to bring the kidnapped people home." Since the start of the fighting, at least 700 people have been killed on the Israeli side, and almost 2,400 have been wounded. 22 of the wounded are reported to be in critical condition, and the condition of 345 of them is described as severe.

US President Joe Biden has assured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that defense aid is on its way.

Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) chairperson Arnon Bar-David has called for the formation of a unity government. "This is not a moment for setting conditions of dragging things out. These are some of the most painful and difficult days that we have known as a country and as a society. The pain is unbearable, and this is the time for united leadership. We will hurt, we will fight, and we will win only together."

Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich also called on the prime minister to form a unity government "to unite the people." Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said, "As long as the basis of joining the government is agreement that the goal that the government will define for the IDF is total victory and crushing Hamas’s military and governmental power, Otzma Yehudit will welcome such a broad emergency government."

