Camtek wins major DRAM memory order

Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE:CAMT), which produces testing systems for the semiconductor industry, today reported a $9 million order from a large DRAM memory manufacturer to supply its systems for 3D measuring and 2D testing. Camtek said that it would supply its systems in the first and second quarters this year. Camtek, managed by CEO Rafi Amit, has a $312 million market cap.

Camtek COO Ramy Langer said, "I'm very satisfied with this important order from a leading DRAM manufacturer. The systems will be used for very precise 3D measurement, to increase output, and for 2D testing applications. This order highlights our proven 2D testing capabilities as being extremely competitive. As a result, we continue to increase our market share in this segment."

Amit added, "While DRAM memory prices are under some pressure, the transition to advanced packaging is continuing, being driven by the technological requirements for increased output and lower energy consumption. This order for a number of systems is a vote of confidence in our expertise in precise 3D measurement and our 2D testing capabilities. We are well positioned in the memory market's switch to advanced packaging. This order continues the positive momentum with which we began 2019 into the second quarter."

Camtek finished 2018 with a 31.8% increase in revenue to $123 million and a 117% leap in non-GAAP net profit, excluding various accounting items, to $20.9 million. Three weeks ago, the company reported that Taiwanese company Chroma Ate had bought 20.5% of Camtek's shares for $74.3 million at $9.50 per share, a 29% premium on the market price.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 6, 2019

