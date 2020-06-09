Cancer recurrence monitoring co C2i Genomics raises $12m

Israeli cancer recurrence monitoring company C2i Genomics today announced that it has raised $12 million in its Series A financing led by Casdin Capital with the participation of new investors NFX Capital, The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research and others. This latest investment will be used to fund the development and clinical validation of C2i Genomics’ personalized, real-time solution for monitoring recurrence and treatment response for various types of solid cancers

Headquartered in New York and with its Israeli R&D center in Haifa, C2i Genomics has developed a breakthrough tumor pattern recognition approach for liquid biopsy.

C2i Genomics cofounder, CEO and CSO Asaf Zviran said, "This funding will allow us to take the next major step in our growth and advance our core technology into pilot and pivotal validation studies in several oncology indications. We believe that the improvement in sensitivity we’ve achieved will allow physicians to quantitatively monitor their patient treatment response and detect treatment failure or disease recurrence months and even years before they would do otherwise. We have built C2i on a solid scientific and technological foundation and are excited to work with our investors and other partners toward the deployment of our cloud-based platform for disease management. The great support of our clinical collaborators from the US, Europe and Asia highlights the global need that underlines our mission to support effective therapy decisions for millions of cancer patients around the world."

C2i Genomics' technology has been validated through longitudinal clinical cohorts in collaboration with cancer centers in New York and Boston and was recently published in Nature Medicine.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 9, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020