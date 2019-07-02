Cancer support app co Belong.Life raises $14m

Belong.Life, which has developed an app, which the company calls the GPS for cancer patients has announced the completion of a $14 million Series B financing round, led by IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), and with the participation of The Group Ventures and other existing investors.

The company has developed the "Belong - Beating Cancer Together" mobile app, the world's largest social network and navigator app for cancer patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals.

Belong.Life will use the funds to advance and expand the World's Largest Cancer Social Network and the new Belong Patient Engagement Platform (PEP), which is gaining traction among global healthcare providers, payers, and life science companies. PEP is designed to improve patient engagement, education, compliance, satisfaction, auto-care coordination and efficiency. The end-to-end solution provides patients, payers, providers, and life science companies with hyper-personalized and configurable patient engagement tools, navigation and management services.

Founded in 2015 by CEO Eliran Malki, Irad Deutsch and Ohad Rubin after each lost relatives to cancer, Belong - Beating Cancer Together is a free patient navigation app that allows cancer patients and their support network to explore and better manage their treatment journey while improving their quality of life.

Malki said, "We at Belong are focused on building the most robust, hyper-personalized and configurable patient engagement and research platform. Starting with Belong - beating cancer together, we quickly grew to become the world's largest social network and patient navigator app for cancer, collaborating with leading and disruptive researchers and publications in the market. Now, in addition to increasing our global cancer reach, Belong will bring its capabilities and expertise to additional diseases and stakeholders, to achieve the vision we established at the very beginning."

"Our investment in Belong is part of our strategy to identify and accelerate disruptive technologies that can improve healthcare," said Tal Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Global Technology Solutions at IQVIA. "Through its unique patient engagement platform with machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, Belong can utilize and complement IQVIA's solutions to transform patient engagement. We are thrilled to work with Belong as they help transition patient engagement from transactions to experiences - giving their customers the type of engagement they want."

