Israeli cancer treatment co P-Cure raises $15m

Israeli cancer tyreatment company P-Cure has completed a $15 million financing round led by Hong Kong-based Popular Line Medical Group. P-Cure has developed a unique proton-based technological solution for cancer treatment using an extremely compact smart device marketed to customers all over the world. The company, which aims to become a global leader, already has revenue, and believes that it can potentially make Israel a global center for the best cancer treatment technologies.

The financing round is designed to expand P-Cure's development center and production capacity in Israel, carry out the company's strategic plan, and continue strengthening the company and positioning it as a leader in proton-based cancer treatment. P-Cure plans to double its staff in the coming year, and is offering jobs for engineers, R&D personnel, customer service representatives, etc. The company plans to establish a training and services center for doctors, physicists, and technicians in its headquarters in the Shilat industrial zone.

P-Cure CEO Dr. Michael Marash says, "Completion of the financing round will enable us to make the smart medical solution we have developed accessible to any oncological center that offers radiotherapy. This will eventually enable every cancer patient to obtain the best treatment in the field." Marash adds, "The capital we raised will help us continue providing systems to customers all over the world, and will support the establishment of the training center."

P-Cure, founded by Marash in 2007, says that its special technology substantially reduces the cost of installation and the amount of resources needed to establish and operate a treatment center, while at the same time improving its clinical effectiveness. It thereby enables centers throughout the world to offer the most desirable treatment for cancer patients.

P-Cure's customers include Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center, one of the world's leading cancer treatment centers that has successfully treated hundreds of cancer patients. Other systems by the company will be supplied to medical centers in the UK and China, and P-Cure is negotiating with other advanced cancer treatment centers and some of the leading research institutes in Israel and around the world.

