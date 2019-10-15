Cannabis co Intelicanna appoints Dov Tamarkin to board

Israeli medical cannabis company Intelicanna (TASE: INTL) has announced the appointment of Dr. Dov Tamarkin as a consultant and member of the board of directors. He will advise the company on a regular basis on strategic issues; and he will play an active role on the board and in directing the company's efforts to develop and cultivate innovative medical cannabis-based products.

Dr. Tamarkin has more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. In 2003, he founded Foamix Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: FOMX), which develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals in the dermatology sector, serving as its CEO until 2017. He led Foamix's IPO on NASDAQ in 2014, and under his management, the company raised about $160 million on Wall Street.

Intelicanna CEO ori Weiss said, "We are delighted that Dov Tamarkin is joining the company's board of directors. He is a highly accomplished senior pharmaceutical executive with broad expertise in innovative R&D, as well as business strategy, and corporate development functions; which can be instrumental to Intelicanna’s growth."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019