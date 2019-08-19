Canned Coke in short supply in Israel

"Globes" has learned that supermarket chains in Israel are reporting a shortage of cans of Coca Cola. The shortage apparently began two weeks ago. Sources at the major supermarket chains say that it is being felt throughout Israel. As far as is known, the shortage affects all varieties of canned Coca Cola. No shortage of bottled Coca Cola has been reported.

Apart from the shortage in stores, some vending machines are displaying signs saying "Because of a breakdown at Coca Cola there is a shortage of Coca Cola products."

The Central Bottling Company (Coca Cola Israel), which markets the Coca Cola brand in Israel, has nearly 90% of the local cola market in financial terms, in competition with Pepsi Cola and RC Cola. Its production plant is in Bnei Brak.

A source at one of the supermarket chains said yesterday that he thought that the shortage was because of the recent launch of Coca Cola Plus Coffee, which had caused an extra load on the company's production capacity.

The Central Bottling Company stated: "The initial trial of Coca Cola Plus Coffee succeeded beyond expectations and in some specific instances there were indeed shortages for a few days as a result of the launch of the new coffee brand. We should point out that there has been no production breakdown."

