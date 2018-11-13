Car sensor co Guardian Optical raises $2.5m

Israeli car sensor company Guardian Optical Technologies announced that it has raised an additional $2.5 million from Union Ventures, B&E Equities, and other private investors as part of a pre-B financing round that totals $5.6 million. The Tel Aviv-based company will use the funds to expand its R&D team to serve the companies’ expanding customer base, as well as supporting customers’ projects.

Guardian Optical Technologies is creating “passenger aware” cars that will be increasingly more important as autonomous vehicles enter the market, making them safer and more convenient. The Guardian Optical Technologies’ sensor provides 2D, 3D, and motion analysis in the vehicle to protect drivers and passengers by constantly scanning and tracking the entire interior of the cabin. With just one sensor monitoring the entire interior, it can detect the slightest movement and softest heartbeat in a vehicle, preventing dangerous human errors.

Guardian Optical Technologies CEO Gil Dotan said, “Technology that creates passenger-aware vehicles can increase the safety of an automobile exponentially by alerting and warning passengers to take action and alerting the vehicle itself to take action. Our focus here at Guardian is to provide an uncompromisingly robust sensing ability that would also extend far beyond the safety features. Our vision to challenge the borders of human machine interface for better user experience, convenience and mobility services.”

