Carasso teams with Blink Charging on EV equipment

Israeli vehicle importer Carasso Motors Ltd. (TASE: CRSO) has teamed with Charging Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), to put electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment at the service of Israeli drivers. Blink Charging Co. owns, operates and provides EV charging station products in the US.

Blink offers drivers in the US and in several other countries smart connected charging stations that can be accessed and controlled via a mobile app that enables EV drivers to start and stop their charging session, monitor usage, check diagnostics, and locate the nearest public charging location.

"This partnership is the first step in helping Israel realize its goals for a cleaner, greener transportation system, and we are excited to be working alongside the country's largest electric vehicle importer to bring our EV charging technology to their customers," said Marc Berger, managing director of Blink Charging Ltd.

The agreement follows the Israeli government's initiative mandating a transition from gasoline and diesel-fueled vehicles to electric or natural gas-fueled vehicles by 2030. EV demand in Israel is forecast to reach 175,000 vehicles in the next five years and more than 1.5 million by 2030.

"We were convinced of the value of Blink's products and believe they will have a positive impact on the development of the EV market in Israel," said Carasso Motors CCO Avi Kenet.

