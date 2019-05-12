Cellcom tv to offer Netflix access

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) is adding Netflix to its Cellcom tv service. The company has announced that it signed a collaboration agreement with Netflix, and that it will launch the service within the next few weeks.

At the same time, Cellcom will launch a new Android converter that will have a remote control with a dedicated Netflix button, similar to the one on Partner's remote.

The agreement leaves satellite broadcaster Yes as the only television service provider in Israel that does not offer access to Netflix, and it will presumably join the trend.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 12, 2019

