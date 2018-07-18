Cellcom TV passes 200,000 subscriber threshold

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) today notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that 200,000 households had subscribed to its television service. The company says that it is already breaking even.

Cellcom CEO Nir Sztern said, "Cellcom TV, which entered the market with its television services in December 2014, has revolutionized the market. Three and half years later, we have 200,000 households enjoying our television services and offering of rich content at a competitive price, including through the triple and quadruple packages that we are offering. We thank our customers who chose Cellcom and together with us have revolutionized television in Israel."

Cellcom became the third player in Israel's television market after Hot and Yes. It was also the first to sell a triple package with television, Internet, and telephony. The Cellcom TV service works over the Internet with a model combining direct viewing of broadcast channels and a VOD library. Cellcom recruited 14,000 subscribers for the service in the first quarter of 2018.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 18, 2018

