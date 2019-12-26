Cellcom halts selling services on Hot's infrastructure

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) has stopped selling triple packages using Hot's network, after despairing over the Ministry of Communications' non-intervention on Hot's pricing policy. Cellcom has only a small number of subscribers on Hot's network and meanwhile it will continue to provide services to them although it will sell new packages using the network of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) or the IBC fiber-optics network (which it owns) where possible.

Hot said that it complies fully with Ministry of Communications instructions while the Ministry of Communications said that it is currently considering the issue of the wholesale market as it relates to Hot in terms of technology and wholesale and retail pricing.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - on December 26, 2019

