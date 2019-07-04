Ceragon plummets after profit warning

Ceragon's share has lost 11.5% of its value in the two last sessions on Nasdaq, after the company published a profit warning for the second quarter of the year. Following the warning, Oppenheimer cut its target price for the share from $5 to $3.50, still 30% higher than today's price, while retaining its "Market outperform" recommendation for the share.

Ceragon was one of the most prominent Israeli shares on Wall Street in 2018, with a return of over 90% on the year. Its share price has now returned to its level in early 2018: $2.70, pushing its market cap down to $216 million, $28 million less than before the profit warning. The company's share price is now 45% below its February peak. Ceragon was also listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) until two years ago, but the company gave up its dual listing, and its share price has since risen by 33%.

Ceragon, managed by president and CEO Ira Palti, provides wireless communications solutions for connecting base stations to the main network switch. Two days ago, the company reported delays in orders from India, which is postponing the company's recognition of $20 million in revenue expected to appear in this quarter.

Ceragon projects $71-74 million third quarter revenue, much lower than its quarterly target of $80-85 million. As a result, the company will post either a small net loss or a small net profit for the quarter according to GAAP accounting standards, and a small net profit on a non-GAAP basis.

Oppenheimer: The geographic mix is good for gross profit

Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc wrote that the revised guidance was disappointing, and that the revenue that should have been posted in the second quarter had been postponed to the third and fourth quarter. He added that except for India, the trends were stable or improved, and were helping to offset some of the weakness in India. He found an upside in the profit warning: as a result of the change, the geographic mix was positive for Ceragon's gross profit, and would relieve some of the pressure on the company's net profit.

"The volatility in orders between quarters is normal in Ceragon's market, but short-term vision with respect to the rate of spending in India is limited, so India is still a risk factor in the second half of 2019 and in 2020," the analyst writes. "In the longer term, we feel comfortable with the transition to 5G, which will be a positive factor for the company at the global level, and we believe that Ceragon is on track to obtain a market share."

