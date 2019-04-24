Ceragon wins $14m in Latin American orders

Israeli wireless backhaul specialist Ceragon Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: CRNT) today announced that a Tier 1 mobile operator in Latin America has placed $14 million in orders to expand its 4G network.

Ceragon is providing the operator with network design, rollout and optimization services using the company's complete IP-20 platform portfolio. The operator will leverage Ceragon's millimeter-wave network densification solutions, along with microwave backbone solutions to address substantial increases in capacity demands. So far in 2019, orders placed in support of this project total over $14 million, with over $3.5 million in additional orders from this operator for other projects in Latin America. Ceragon began shipping in the first quarter of this year and expects these projects to be completed during 2019.

Ceragon president and CEO Ira Palti said, "Broadband connectivity is key to regional economic development and growth, and we are committed to helping our valued long-standing customer extend its 4G coverage across its operations in Latin America. As the leading specialist, Ceragon helps the operator meet its ambitious 4G expansion objectives for 2019 by accelerating network buildout without need to depend on fiber. Through the many years of partnership, we understand the operator's wireless network needs and work relentlessly to design and deliver the best network experience to help the operator meet its business goals."

