Ceva radar solution detects children in cars

Israeli fabless semiconductor company Ceva (NASDAQ: CEVA) has announced that its RivieraWaves ultra-wideband (UWB) radar solution has been extended to support Child Presence Detection (CPD) as specified by Euro-NCAP and similar specifications in other regions.

Euro-NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) is a European voluntary car safety performance assessment program based in Leuven, Belgium. Child Presence Detection is a safety system designed to detect and alert if a child or pet is accidently left behind in the vehicle. In Europe, Euro NCAP is actively promoting CPD through its safety rating metrics. In China, CNCAP is similarly promoting CPD and in the US the Hot Cars Act has passed, and the NHTSA is reviewing CPD guidance.

Ceva’s RivieraWavesUWB Radar senses object movements and breathing micro-movements for automotive child presence detection and gesture control, cot infant monitoring, power-saving in laptops, televisions and smart buildings, and other applications.

Ceva vice president Tal Shalev said, "UWB Radar's ability to enhance safety through presence sensing applications is generating a lot of interest in the automotive industry and beyond. Our RivieraWaves UWB Radar IP lowers the entry barriers for the development of UWB Radar solutions that are cost- and power-efficient, and address privacy concerns."

Ceva has also announced that Beijing ESWIN Technology Group Co. Ltd., a semiconductor products and services supplier, has licensed and deployed the RivieraWaves Wi-Fi 6 1x1 IP platform in its ECR6600 smart connectivity IC targeting smart homes, smart transportation, industrial IoT and more.

"Wi-Fi 6 is a hot commodity right now as developers look to create low power Wi-Fi 6 IoT applications. ESWIN offers a compelling solution for this market and we look forward to sharing in their success," Shalev said.

Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research forecasts that shipments of Wi-Fi 6 enabled chips will surpass 3.8 billion units annually by 2027.

Ceva is traded on Nasdaq at a market cap of $692 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 14, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.