Ceva signs licensing agreement with US defense agency

Wireless connectivity and smart sensing technology company Ceva (Nasdaq: CEVA) has announced an open licensing agreement with the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to accelerate technology innovation for DARPA programs. The partnership, as part of the DARPA Toolbox initiative, establishes an access framework under which DARPA organizations can access all of Ceva's commercially available IPs, tools and support to expedite their programs.

"Our partnership with DARPA extends the reach of our advanced DSPs, AI Processors and wireless IPs to the DARPA research programs and its ecosystem," said Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of Ceva. "Our comprehensive and low power platforms for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, computer vision, sound and motion sensing will help to accelerate innovation within DARPA, enabling its researchers to leverage our best-in-class technologies along with our guidance and support."

DARPA Toolbox is a new, agency-wide effort in the US aimed at providing open licensing opportunities with commercial technology vendors to the researchers behind DARPA programs.

Ceva, along with Arm and Verific, is in the first wave of technology companies to sign commercial partnership agreements under DARPA Toolbox.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 6, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021