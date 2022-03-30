Ceva teams with ST, Wacom on advanced digital pen

CEVA, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEVA), STMicroelectronics, and Wacom Co., Ltd, have announced that they will collaborate to develop an enhanced digital pen with a new wireless sensor module that extends the pen’s functionality through advanced gesture, cursor, and motion control. "The combined effort leverages the specialized capabilities of the three companies to create an advanced, sensor-enabled digital pen that can be adopted by OEMs to add value to their smartphone, tablet, notebook, PC, interactive whiteboard or other smart-display products," the companies' announcement says.

The Active ES (AES) Rear IMU Module combines Wacom’s digital pen technology with a custom version of ST’s low-power 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit sensor and Bluetooth Low Energy System-on-Chip (SoC), and with CEVA’s MotionEngine Air motion-control software. The result, the companies say, is a low-power, highly compact design suitable for integration into any digital pen form factor. The sensor-enabled digital pen can also serve as a wireless presentation controller that can control the on-screen cursor with natural hand movements. It can also be programmed to replace complex series of menus and taps with a single gesture.

Chad Lucien, Vice President and General Manager of the Sensor Fusion Business Unit at CEVA said, "We’re excited to collaborate with Wacom and ST to bring our MotionEngine Air software to the digital pen market. The compact code size of our software allows it to run on the BLE MCU and provides unrivalled precision and control for motion-based applications. The innovative product we’re bringing to market as a result of this collaboration ensures that OEMs have a production-proven design they can customize at the application level to differentiate their motion-sensing digital pen design."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.