Importers oppose tax concessions for online purchases

One year after a steering committee recommended concessions for online imports and a few months after the reforms recommended by the committee were approved, the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce is criticizing the sections approved as a personal imports order memorandum. The Chambers of Commerce are arguing, "The personal imports order memorandum will eliminate all the existing mechanisms against unacceptable imports and leave Israel wide open, while destroying the business sector."

The reform approved by the committee does not include exemption from VAT, but its other clauses are designed to ease the procedure for ecommerce by reducing the current regulatory and procedural processes. According to the reform, personal import is designed as up to 30 units of products in an order amounting to up to $1,000. In a purchase of $1,000 or more, a delivery will be limited to five products (of the same kind) in a purchase in order to be classified as a personal import.

Additional recommendations by the committee included concessions regulations delaying purchases of products in various categories, such as spare auto parts and the use of a tax calculator on the Israel Tax Authority website for the benefit of buyers.

Another conclusion by the committee stated that it was necessary to encourage competition with delivery segment controlled by Israel Postal Company.

The Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce and its chairperson, Uriel Lynn, is now campaigning against the recommendations. "The memorandum looks like an innocent sheep, but it destabilizes global institutions. It allows importing 30 units of one product as personal imports, and in the same delivery of the one after it, 30 units of the same product can be imported. Approval of the memorandum in its current form will create a parallel, substandard, and unacceptable trade system called personal imports that will destroy all the foundations according to which regulated and standardized imports to Israel are conducted."

The objections were sent to the legal advisor in the Ministry of Economy and Industry with the conclusion, "Implementation of the memorandum is destructive for the normative business sector - local trade and production - and constitutes dereliction of the state's duty to protect the public. The state is deliberately encouraging the public in Israel to buy products from overseas businesses, which will damage the economy, businesses, workers, and state revenue in Israel."

The letter, signed by Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce Adv. Dan Carmeli, states that when specific competitors are encouraged and granted a built-in advantage, the situation can no longer be described as competition. "This is unacceptable discrimination. This discrimination concretely jeopardizes hundreds of thousands of jobs."

The Chambers of Commerce warn that the Israeli public is liable to encounter safety hazards caused by increased exposure to unsupervised personal imports, with the state absolutely disavowing its responsibility for the public's safety. "The broad definition of personal import and the inadequate attention paid to the arguments we made will encourage commercial imports disguised as personal imports, tax evasion, evasion of the legality of imports, and will harm the public's interests of security, safety, and health."

What do the Chambers of Commerce recommend? First of all, the definition of a "reasonable quantity should be reconsidered and adapted to the needs of an individual for a given period, including the attitude towards separate deliveries. The Chambers of Commerce recommends a limit of up to five products in the same category instead of 30 up to $1,000. For an order of over $1,000, the Chambers of Commerce is recommending that the customs authorities examine each case individually and decide whether it can be defined as personal imports.

The Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce is also proposing an effective enforcement mechanism to ensure that the important and essential requirements for the public's safety are also fulfilled in personal imports. It should be noted in this context that the enforcement mechanism sought by the Chambers of Commerce does not always prevent the entry of hazardous products to Israel in regulated imports; examples include toys and costumes. An enforcement mechanism for personal imports means setting up a special labor-intensive system. Another recommendation to is assess the likely effect on retailing and employment of removing additional barriers to personal imports in a way that will increase discrimination in favor of overseas businesses at the expense of local businesses.

The Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce initially focused on eliminating the $75 tax exemption for online buyers, or alternatively equalizing the conditions and granting it to buyers at stores in Israel. The Chambers of Commerce cited in this context the reduction of the exemption policy for online buyers in various countries. At the same time, there are still many countries with an exemption of more than $75. From the perspective of the consumers and the government, which is encouraging person imports as a solution for the cost of living, lowering the exemption ceiling is a questionable measure, to say the least. This exemption is not what caused the crisis in the fashion sector; there are numerous other factors, starting with the high rents charged at shopping malls.