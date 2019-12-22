Diagnostics co Check-Cap makes $4.75m private placement

Israeli medical diagnostics company Check-Cap (Nasdaq: CHEK) (NASDAQ: CHEKW), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ) has announced a $4.75 million investment through a private placement of shares. The investors were not named.

Check-Cap is developing C-Scan System, a preparation-free ingestible scanning capsule-based system for the prevention of colorectal cancer through the detection of precancerous polyps. It has a market cap of $14 million.

The company will sell an aggregate of 2,720,178 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $1.75 per share. The private placement is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the week of December 23, 2019. Check-Cap says that the proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 22, 2019

