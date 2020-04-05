Check Point CEO Gil Shwed's 2019 compensation cost $40m

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) co-founder and CEO Gil Shwed received compensation costing $40 million in 2019, according to the cybersecurity company's 20-F report filed on Thursday. Shwed's compensation was $35.8 million in 2018 and $37 million in 2017.

As every year, in 2019 too almost all of Shwed's compensation was stock-based. At his request, his basic salary is the minimum wage.

Shwed in the largest shareholder in Check Point, with a 19.7% stake, currently worth $2.9 billion. The company's chairman and co-founder Marius Nacht owns 3.7%.

Check Point's CFO and COO Tal Payne earned compensation worth $5.2 million last year, $4.2 million of which was in the form of stock-based compensation. VP Products Dr. Dorit Dor earned $4.6 million, of which $3.8 million was stock-based compensation. Head of Human Resources Miryam Steinitz earned $1.7 million and Chief Customer Officer Dan Yerushalmi earned $1.7 million.

At the end of 2019, Check Point had 5,512 employees, of whom 2,260 were based in Israel.

Check Point has a market cap of $15.3 billion, after an 11% decline in its share price in 2020 so far.

Marius Nacht is the former life partner of Anat Agmon, one of the controlling shareholders in "Globes".

