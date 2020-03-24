Check Point CEO: We're hiring, not firing

"We won't lay off employees because of the crisis. We're hiring 60 employees in March, and we'll go on hiring," Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) cofounder and CEO Gil Shwed told the company's 2,400 employees in a remote call. Shwed promised that the company's salary hikes would also continue as planned.

Shwed added, "This is a period during which cybersecurity is coming under daily attack, as the world switches to working remotely. Tens of thousands of our customers around the world, as well as most of Israel's critical infrastructure, rely on the cybersecurity that we create from here. This is a difficult period for all of us, and I know that many of you have a son or daughter or spouse who has been put on unpaid leave, or who has lost his or her job. We're doing, and will continue doing, everything we can in order to alleviate the challenges of this time. We have stepped up our procurement from small businesses and the self-employed, we continue to distribute our donations to non-profit societies and organizations for the elderly, and we'll also continue to be a large and important employer in the economy, despite everything.

"We're continuing the important task that we have taken upon ourselves - to make the world a safer place in anything having to do with the Internet - and we need you more than ever."

