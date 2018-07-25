Check Point beat the analysts in Q2

Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) beat the analysts' forecasts in its results for the second quarter of 2018. The company also announced that it is expanding its buyback program by 30% increasing purchases from $250 million per quarter to $325 million per quarter up to a total of $2 billion. The new plan will begin next month at the end of the previous $1 billion buyback program.

In the second quarter of 2018, Check Point reported revenue of $468 million, up 2% from the corresponding quarter of 2018 and $6.6 million above the analysts' forecasts. GAAP net profit and EPS was $198 million ($1.24) compared with $188 million ($1.12) in the second quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net profit and EPS was $218 million ($1.37) compared with $212 million ($1.26) in the second quarter of 2017.

Check Point founder and CEO Gil Shwed said, “We are pleased with our second quarter results and the progress in our initiatives we have achieved to date. Revenues for the quarter were towards the top of our guidance while EPS over the top. Every major enterprise today is faced with overwhelming threats from cyberattacks. We believe that Check Point Infinity is the only platform that is focused on full prevention of Gen V attacks across the entire threat landscape, including cloud and mobile."

