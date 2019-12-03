Check Point buys Israel serverless security co Protego

Israeli cybersecurity solutions company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) has bought Protego, a serverless security technology company based in Jerusalem. The acquisition price is $40 million.

Check Point says that with this acquisition it becomes the first security vendor in the industry to have a consolidated security solution for cloud workload protection (CWPP) and security posture management (CSPM), delivering continuous serverless security with what it claims is unmatched run time protection and application hardening. It says the serverless security technology will be integrated into its Infinity architecture, supporting Networks, Mobile, Endpoint, IoT and Cloud environments, in the first quarter of 2020.

Protego was founded in 2015 under the name Ar Meron, and changed its name to Protego in 2017. It was founded by its CEO Tsion Gonen, CTO Hillel Solow, VP R&D Shali Mor, director of engineering Itay Harush, and director of engineering Benny Zemmour. According to IVC, among its investors are Glilot Capital Partners, Gula Tech Adventures, and MizMaa Ventures. A total of $7 million has been invested in the company to date.

This is Check Point's fourth acquisition since October last year. The first three were of cloud security company Dome9, web application security company ForeceNock, and IoT security company Cymplify, which Check Point bought two weeks ago for an undisclosed sum, thought to be a few million dollars. Cymplify was founded this year in Kiryat Ono by Ram Yonish, Gili Yankovitch, and Yali Sela, its only employees, and had not raised capital before it was acquired.

At the end of 2018, Tel Aviv and San Carlos--based Check Point had 5,070 employees in 42 countries

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 3, 2019

