Check Point buys Israeli cyber startup

Israeli cyber security solutions company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) has announced the acquisition of Tel Aviv-based ForceNock Security Ltd. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, but Check Point said it was "not material" to the company. A source at ForceNock said the acquisition price was "below $10 million."

ForceNock CEO and co-founder Dotan Bar-Noy told "Globes" that the advantage of its technology lay in its ability to identify malicious hacking attempts very accurately, while being easy for the customer to deploy, with no need for continuing maintenance.

The company was only founded a year ago. Weren't you a bit quick to make an exit?

"There's no doubt that Check Point is the right home for us for fast growth, especially in today's crowded market."

ForceNock was founded in 2017 by Bar Noy, Pavel Borovsky, and Vitaly Neyman. To date, it has not raised any funds. It is a graduate of two programs: Alpha C, operated by TAU Ventures and supported by NEC Corporation of America; and SigmaLabs Accelerator Tel Aviv, which is supported by Entrée Capital. The company has six employees. It has developed Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) technology that utilizes machine learning, behavioral and reputation-based security engines. Check Point says that it plans to integrate ForceNock’s technology into its Infinity total protection architecture.

”Check Point is committed to providing the most comprehensive security architecture to prevent current and future generations of cyber attacks. The growing usage of platforms - Cloud, Network, Mobile, Endpoint and IoT - requires complete, simple to deploy and easy to use security technologies”, said Check Point VP Products Dr. Dorit Dor. “Incorporating ForceNock’s technology into our Infinity Architecture will enable us to continue to provide the highest level of security for our customers worldwide and strengthens our machine learning protection capabilities.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 14, 2019

