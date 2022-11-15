Checkout.com launches Tel Aviv R&D hub

Cloud-based payments service provider Checkout.com has launched a research and development hub in Tel Aviv. Checkout.com will open about one hundred positions across its product and engineering functions over the next 24 months.

"I’m delighted to announce the expansion of Checkout.com to Israel. The talent in the Israeli market represents some of the brightest minds in technology and will allow us at Checkout.com to continue attracting world-class developers and engineers to our business" said Meron Colbeci, Chief Product Officer at Checkout.com.

Colbeci has relocated to Tel Aviv to establish the hub. Checkout.com has also appointed Ido Lustig as Vice President of Product for Risk & Identity and General Manager of Israel, Avi Golan as Vice President of Engineering, and Jonathan Junowicz as Vice President of Digital Marketing.

"As eCommerce spending is projected to reach $5.5 trillion by the end of 2022, we’ve seen a sharp increase in online fraud. Our Israeli operations will serve as a hub for the continued research and development into pioneering new applications of technology to serve our merchants with a robust toolkit to fight online fraud," Lustig said.

