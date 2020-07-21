Chevron heralds new dawn for Israeli offshore energy

The share prices of the Leviathan partners Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) as well as Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) have jumped on the news that oil major Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) has acquired Leviathan operator Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE: NBL) for $5 billion. Delek has a 45.34% stake in Leviathan and Ratio 15%, while Chevron will hold a 39.66% stake in Leviathan, when its acquisition of Noble Energy is completed as well as a 25% stake in Tamar.

In the immediate future, the decision by Chevron to acquire Noble Energy will strengthen the Leviathan gas field and relieve the pressure on its future Israeli partners Delek Drilling and Ratio in terms of recycling the debt they have taken to develop the offshore field.

But the first-ever entry of an oil major into the Israeli offshore energy sector also bodes very well for the future. A senior market source told "Globes" "The very fact that a company of Chevron's size has come to Israel allows local companies to breathe air at the summit and leave behind Mediterranean provincialism."

"If over the years everyone complained that the large international oil and gas companies like ENI and Total were going to Egypt, Cyprus and even Lebanon while only medium-sized companies like Noble Energy came to Israel, now the situation has changed. It's clear that a company like Chevron, which operates in 80 countries, brings with it very large added value."

The source added, "Chevron is a company with great expertise in the field of drilling and it can lead large development projects like the gas pipeline to Europe or other pipelines to Egypt or to Cyprus, or anything else. They do it best and they have a very significant comparative advantage and I assume that this will influence the Leviathan prospect, which is confronted by challenges of more development and finding export and marketing options for its gas."

"This deal increases the options for speeding up other developments for Leviathan because Chevron has the capabilities, the knowhow and the desire. You must remember that when they looked at Noble, as well as an attractive stock market price, Noble's Israel portfolio is very significant and perhaps its most significant."

Market sources in Israel stress that if Chevron had not been interested in Israel and the Eastern Mediterranean, it would not have chosen to buy Noble Energy of all companies because there are many other potential US companies for sale with oil and gas assets in the US. These sources insist that entering Israel and the Eastern Mediterranean was the major consideration for Chevron in preferring to buy Noble Energy.

Moreover, when Chevron's top executives held a telephone conference with investors yesterday to explain the acquisition, they emphasized the long-term contracts in our region as the factor that very much whetted their appetite for the acquisition of Noble Energy. In the US, in contrast, there are no long-term agreements on the oil market.

In the press release put out by Chevron to announce the acquisition, the company's main emphasis was, "Noble Energy brings low-capital, cash-generating offshore assets in Israel, strengthening Chevron’s position in the Eastern Mediterranean."

Another market source told "Globes," "In Israel they are taking a position that will give them very strong cash flow for a long period. Leviathan has two 15-year agreements, one with Egypt and one with Jordan."

Many energy market sources in Israel stressed that Chevron's decision to buy Noble Energy is also a result of the significant change in Israel's status in the region in recent years and its relations with Gulf states like the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

One source said, "The tensions with Iran don't only impact Israel but also our neighbors like the Gulf states and Israel has successfully positioned itself on the site of the Arab states. There is no doubt that a huge corporation like Chevron took that into consideration. If there had not been these regional changes, it is difficult to believe that a deal like this could have taken shape."

Market sources dismiss predictions by Bank Leumi senior analyst Ella Fried that Chevron will sell Noble's Israeli assets. "Chevron doesn't need such a thing. It is not a New York hedge fund that wants to make a quick profit. Besides when a US company buys another US company and immediately prepares to sell some of its operations, it always tells its investors. Chevron has said no such thing."

