China's Baidu teams with Mobileye on web car platform

Intel Corp's Israel-based autonomous driving unit Mobileye has scored a significant success in the race to design the future autonomous car. Chinese Internet giant Baidu today announced that it was joining Intel-Mobileye's strategic alliance in the auto industry and intended to assimilate and merge Intel-Mobileye's technology in its Apollo project - the autonomous Internet-connected vehicle platform that Baidu is developing at a cost of billions of dollars.

Baidu announced its intention of adopting the responsibility-sensitive safety (RSS) model developed by Mobileye for the purpose of reducing the responsibility imposed on autonomous vehicles in the event of a traffic accident. The company will integrate the model in the code of its commercial designs. It will also adopt Mobileye's peripheral machine vision kit for the Apollo project.

In view of the extensive cooperation between Baidu and the entire Chinese auto industry, industry sources believe that the potential for supplying Mobileye's chip and camera amounts to millions of units annually in the long term.

Baidu's Apollo project already encompasses hundreds of thousands of vehicles a year. As of now, it includes continuous Internet connectivity, with plans for 5G connectivity in the future. One of its main partners is SAIC, controlled by the Chinese government. Baidu also announced that it would support the Apollo open code platform, which includes Microsoft, Daimler, and Ford.

