China's GAC launches electric vehicle in Israel

Today sees the official launch in Israel of electric vehicles produced by China's GAC Group (Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.). The Israeli dealer is Orion Mobility, a unit of Union Motors, which is owned by George Horesh.

The first GAC vehicle to be sold in Israel is the GE3 electric crossover. It offers a range of 309 kilometers between charges according to the strict WLTP standard, and has a 177 horsepower motor.

The vehicle will be marketed with a comprehensive accessory package, including leather upholstery, an electric driver's seat, an electric sunroof, eighteen inch wheels, a multimedia system in Hebrew, keyless ignition, and more. The price is NIS 139,000.

The company is offering the first 100 customers a six-month trial period, at the end of which they can return the vehicle and receive a credit against the purchase of a Toyota or Lexus vehicle, minus a usage charge of NIS 2,700 per month and the cost of installing a home charging unit.

The company is also offering free service for three years or 45,000 kilometers, and a commitment to a trade-in at the list secondhand price after three years when the customer upgrades to a new model.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 2, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020