Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead

China's ambassador to Israel, Du Wei (58), has been found dead at his Herzliya home. The cause of death is not yet known.

The ambassador was stationed in Israel two months ago. He was married with a son, but came to the mission in Israel alone.

During his short time in Israel he managed to be interviewed several times. Last Thursday, he published an article in "The Jerusalem Post" in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's call on Israel during his recent visit here to reduce its ties with China in trade and infrastructure construction. In the article, Du Wei mentioned among other things the absence of antisemitism in China and the fact that Chinese cities were refuges for Jews during the Shoah.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy director Yval Rotem spoke to the deputy Chinese ambassador this morning and expressed his condolences. He said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would assist the Embassy of China in any way required.

Before being appointed ambassador to Israel, Du Wei was China's ambassador to Ukraine.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 17, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020