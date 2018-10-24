Chinese mega cos set up representative body in Israel

Major Chinese companies active in Israel yesterday launched an organization to represent them in dealing with the local authorities. The official objective of the organization, Chinese Enterprises Association in Israel (CEAI), is "to promote and develop economic and commercial relations between its companies and organizations and government institutions in Israel." Another unofficial aim is to combat the campaigns being conducted against the growing presence of concerns from China in Israel in general and in infrastructure in particular.

In addition, sources close to CEAI explained that its founding is linked to the visit by the Chinese vice president to Israel, which began yesterday. Dozens of Chinese government companies are currently active in Israel, and are responsible for construction of many infrastructure projects, such as the Greater Tel Aviv Metropolitan light railway and the new ports being constructed in Ashdod and Haifa on in the framework of the ports reform. Because they are state-owned, the Chinese companies can offer lower prices than their local and European competitors, and are therefore winning many tenders.

The companies in CEAI are in diverse spheres, such as the food industry, aviation, construction, and engineering. Mong the CEAI's members are China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) - Israel branch, Pan-Mediterranean Engineering Co. (PMEC), China Railway Tunnel Group Co. (CRTG), and SCL Sinohydro Corporation Ltd. (SCL) - Israel branch.

CEAI is designed to assist its members in their activity in Israel and to represent them before government institutions, concerns, authorities, and various organizations in Israel.

CEAI president George Guan said today, "In addition to tightening relations between CEAI member companies, our goal is to be a bridge between CEAI and various concerns in Israel. We regard commercial relations with Israel as an important long-term partnership."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 24, 2018

