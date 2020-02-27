Cinema City opens Hadera multiplex

The Cinema City chain of movie theaters is opening its seventh site in Israel in Hadera with a NIS 50 million investment. The 2,500-square meter multiplex, which has 1,600 seats, 11 movie theaters, and a VIP hall for meals with screenings, will be open to the public from today.

The late Leon Edri originated the complex, which is located on the MIXX site, owned by Polygon Real Estate.

Hadera has been without a movie theater for years, ever since the movie theater operated by the Lev movie theater chain in the Lev Hadera shopping mall, currently owned by the Melisron group, closed down in 2010.

Cinema City has movie houses in Beersheva (opened late last year), Glilot north of Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Jerusalem, Netanya, and Kfar Saba.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 27, 2020

