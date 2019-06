The closure reflects lack of interest by foreign investors in the Tel Aviv Stock exchange.

International investment bank Citi is closing down its Israel research and analysis operations. Citi operates a small department in Israel with two analysts and its closure reflects lack of interest by foreign investors in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). Citi will continue to cover the shares of major Israeli companies through analysts based overseas.