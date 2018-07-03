Clal Biotech boosted by funds raised by 2 US portfolio cos

Cadent Therapeutics, a US portfolio company of Clal Biotechnology Industries Ltd. (TASE: CBI), has raised $40 million: $25 million immediately and $15 million more when the company begins a Phase II trial. Participating in the round were leading US venture capital funds Cowen Healthcare, Qiming Venture Partners, and Atlas Ventures, as well as Clal Biotechnology and Access Industries, controlled by Clal Biotechnology controlling shareholder Len Blavatnik. It is believed that the company value for the round was over $100 million, after money.

Cadent is developing drugs for neurological and psychiatric diseases. With completion of the first stage of the investment, Clal Biotechnology's stake in Cadent is 16%, and will fall to 13% when the additional financing is obtained after the company enters Phase II trials. Clal Biotechnology said that the company would now report its investment in Cadent as a financial asset with a fair value via profit and loss, while Cadent would cease to be its associated company, due to the reduction of Clal Biotechnology's holdings in it. Clal Biotechnology is likely to recognize a $6-10 million profit in its reports for the third quarter of 2018.

Cadent's drugs treat brain diseases and mental illnesses caused by a newly discovered brain mechanism for which there are currently no drugs. Cadent has a licensing agreement with drug company Novartis to develop a drug for treatment of depression. Under the agreement, Novartis is funding development of the drug and making payments to Cadent that could reach $386 million, plus royalties on sales.

Cadent is also developing a drug for treatment of tremors not due to Parkinson's Disease and a drug for treatment of reduced cognitive abilities in schizophrenia patients.

The $40 million raised is designed to enable the company to carry out three Phase II (effectiveness) trials. A planned fourth trial will be financed entirely by Novartis.

Another Clal Biotechnology US portfolio company, Neon Therapeutics, in which Clal Biotechnology has a 5% stake, raised $100 million in its IPO last week at a $470 million company value. Demand in the IPO was high, but Neon Therapeutics' share price has plummeted 27% since the offering.

Clal Biotechnology's share price has risen 10% in the past month, pushing its market cap up to NIS 498 million, mainly because of Neon Therapeutics' IPO.

