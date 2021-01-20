search
Front > News

Clal Insurance and Phoenix eye Psagot's insurance units

Zehavit Cohen / Photo: Rami Zarnagar, Globes
20 Jan, 2021 17:55
שלח תגובה במיילRon Stein

While Altshuler Shaham is holding talks with Apax to buy Psagot's core activities, separate talks are being held to sell the investment house's insurance agencies.

While Altshuler Shaham Ltd. investment house is in exclusive talks with Apax Partners to buy the core activities of Psagot Investment House Ltd., sources close to the matter have told "Globes" that separate talks are being conducted for Psagot's insurance holdings.

These holdings include Davidoff, Haiman and Profit with Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd. (TASE: CLIS) and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) both reportedly interested in the agencies. Apax, managed in Israel by Zehavit Cohen, declined to comment on the matter.

Altshuler Shaham is believed to be prepared to pay about NIS 1 billion for Psagot and to take on its debt of several hundred thousand shekels.

Psagot employees have been sending letters to the various regulators trying to scupper the deal, fearing that acquisition by a rival would lead to streamlining and layoffs.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 20, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Zehavit Cohen / Photo: Rami Zarnagar, Globes
Zehavit Cohen / Photo: Rami Zarnagar, Globes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018