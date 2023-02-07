Clarification

On February 14, 2022, an article was published in "Globes" bearing the headline "Hezbollah ties bar Turkish co from Haifa Port tender". Contrary to what was stated in the said article, the disqualification of the Turkish company Yilport from participating in the Haifa port privatization tender was NOT attributed to suspicion of an alleged link between it and terror activities or terror organizations.

In the state's response to the company's administrative claim against its disqualification - which was submitted by attorneys Eli Cohen, Yitzhak Lazar, Daniel Cohen and Assaf Harpaz Gornitzky & Co., Law Firm, representing Yilport and its owner, Mr. Robert Yildirim - the state and its authorities clarified that the company's participation "was not terminated due to ties to terrorist organizations or terrorist operations. Its participation was terminated after examining the entirety of national security considerations, including the foreign relations of the State of Israel." The petition was dismissed, without any charges, on September 29, 2022.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 7, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.