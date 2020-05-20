Cloud app protection co Aqua Security raises $30m

Aqua Security, which protects container-based, serverless and cloud native applications, announced today that it has closed a Series D $30 million financing round led by Greenspring Associates, with participation of previous investors Insight Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and TLV Partners. This investment brings the total raised by Aqua Security to $130 million.

Aqua Security was founded in 2015 by CEO Dror Davidoff and CTO Amir Jerbi and was generating tens of millions of dollars in revenue by 2018. Aqua says it has more than doubled revenue and headcount in the last 12 months and has more than 400 customers. The company had 270 employees before the Covid-19 crisis but then fired 30 employees and slowed new hiring. Aqua currently has 250 employees.

Davidoff said, "We are seeing customers continuing their move towards cloud-native technologies, often accelerating deployments as a way to enhance their agility in these unpredictable times. Security remains a key enabler of these initiatives, and with this significant new investment from Greenspring Associates, I feel confident in our ability to drive further innovation across our product portfolio and sustain the competitive advantage we have worked hard to establish."

