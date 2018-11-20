Cloud protection co Portshift raises $5.3m

Israeli cybersecurity foundry Team8 today announced the official launch of Tel Aviv-based cloud-workload protection platform Portshift and that it has raised $5.3million in seed funding.

Portshift has developed a new IT security paradigm in which developers can deploy applications at efficiency and speed with security built-into the deployment rather than layered on after. The solution offers continuous security from code to run-time.

Portshift was founded by CEO Ran Ilany, a serial entrepreneur and former head of security infrastructure division at Check Point Technologies, and Zohar Kaufman who spent 20 years managing software, networking and embedded system development teams and was previously the founder and VP of R&D at CTERA Networks and VP of R&D at SofaWare technologies. Eran Grabiner, who joined the team recently after being the COO of Spotinst, will lead the company's business activity. In 2019, the team plans to double in size and expand its US presence.

While still in stealth mode, Portshift has already worked with several large organizations across multiple sectors with massive deployment in the cloud in both US and Europe.

Ilany said, "The old world of security based on IPs and ports is not able to keep up with the way IT infrastructure scales today, resulting in a lack of visibility and loss of control of the network and even worse, a complete bypass of security by developers or even worse an attacker. In order to keep up, security has to 'shift left', to be integrated into part of the development, deployment, and operations processes. Security should be something that operational teams can orchestrate as part of their day-to-day job, rather than a separate step once the application is already deployed," added Zohar Kaufman VP R&D and Founder. Team 8 cofounder and CEO Nadav Zafrir said, "As enterprises strive to realize the true benefits of digital transformation and accelerate their cloud workflows, there must be a shift in mindset around security as an enabler, not an enforcer. Security and operational agility cannot be two different discussions, but rather work hand-in-hand to unleash business growth and ensure organizations thrive."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 20, 2018

