Cloud-to-cloud backup co OwnBackup raises $23m

Israeli cloud-to-cloud backup and recovery vendor OwnBackup today announced the completion of a $23.25 million Series C round financing round co-led by Insight Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures and with the participation of previous investors Innovation Endeavors, Oryzn Capital and Salesforce Ventures.

OwnBackup also announced the general availability of OwnBackup Archiver, its product that addresses regulatory compliance needs while optimizing the performance of users’ SaaS platforms. The robust archiving tool automatically archives data and attachments that are no longer needed in production - while maintaining their integrity, data access and security to comply with a wide range of regulations and policies.

With offices in Tel Aviv, New Jersey and London, the company was founded by CEO Sam Gutmann, CTO Ariel Berkman, Orii Yankelev and COO Eran Cohen, and has 120 employees of whom 40 are in Israel.

Gutmann said, “Thanks to the unwavering support of our committed investment partners, we will be able to continue to scale to meet escalating market demand for our solutions as companies realize the need to claim ownership of cloud data security concerns and proactively ensure their data is protected and accessible at all times,” noted. “As we set the bar for cloud data protection, our focus continues to be growing the team and leading the pack in cloud data protection innovation.”

OwnBackup helps more than 1,000 businesses worldwide protect critical cloud data - securing trillions of SaaS and PaaS records to prevent data corruption/data loss, ensure business continuity, minimize operational disruptions and meet compliance mandates. Achieving 100 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its award-winning cloud data protection platform, OwnBackup will use the investment to build on its tremendous momentum in the Salesforce ecosystem. With plans to deepen its partner network and double both its engineering and European teams, OwnBackup will increase its presence around the globe and expand its product offerings to support a wide range of cloud data needs.

