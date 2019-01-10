CloudEndure confirms acquisition by Amazon

Israeli cloud computing company CloudEndure</a has confirmed that it has been acquired by Amazon's cloud services unit AWS, as first reported by "Globes" earlier this week. A notice on CloudEndure's website says, "CloudEndure is now an Amazon Web Services company. As an AWS Advanced Technology Partner since 2016, CloudEndure has long joined forces to help customers future-proof their businesses. This acquisition expands our ability to deliver innovative and flexible migration, backup, and disaster recovery solutions.

Amazon is paying about $250 million for CloudEndure, sources inform "Globes." Based in Ramat Gan, CloudEndure was founded six years ago and has raised $20 million.

CloudEndure was founded by CEO Ofer Gadish, CRO Gil Shai, VP R&D Ofir Ehrlich and VP Product Leonid Feinberg. Investors in CloudEndure include Dell, Magma Venture Partners, Zohar Gillon, and InfoSys.

CloudEndure is a cloud computing company that develops business continuity software solutions for disaster recovery, continuous backup, and live migration. The company enables the smooth transfer of data from cloud to cloud. For example, organizations operating in a multi-cloud environment can save their data and recover it if the cloud collapses. Companies often work with many clouds for financial reasons (lack of dependence on one cloud), and dispersing risk (for example if there is a security breach in the cloud), or for operational reasons (working in many countries or if there is a better data center). CloudEndure's product also enables smoother transfer of data from servers to the cloud.

Amazon, through its subsidiary AWS, is the world's biggest supplier of clouds services, and wants to maintain its advantage over other major cloud computing suppliers and among other things, strives for smoother transfer of data. The acquisition of CloudEndure can help in this quest. Amazon has a 52% market share in cloud services, more than all its competitors put together. Microsoft has a 13% market share, Alibaba 5% and Google 3%.

