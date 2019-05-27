Coalition impasse: Liberman declares support for new election

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman is presenting a determined stance in the negotiations to form a government following the April 9 election in Israel. He has given a final rejection to the compromise proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on conscription of haredim (ultra-Orthodox Jews) to the IDF. Liberman has announced that he will support dissolution of the Knesset and new elections.

Yesterday, Deputy Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman met Netanyahu following a meeting of the Council of Torah Sages of the United Torah Judaism party, which by a majority accepted the IDF conscription bill as passed on first reading by the previous Knesset, with some minor changes concerning the target numbers for recruitment of haredim, which would be removed from the law and would become the responsibility of the government.

Likud sources said that following the agreement of the haredi party to the compromise, the ball was in Liberman's court, and that if he also agreed to it, a government could be formed immediately, but Liberman refused.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 27, 2019

