Coalition parties eye budget bonanza for yeshivas, settlements

The distribution of money to the coalition partners in the forthcoming state budget is expected to include an additional NIS 2.5 billion to support haredi (ultra-orthodox) yeshivas, NIS 125 million for haredi Jewish culture, NIS 160 million for construction of buildings for religious purposes, a further NIS 160 million for haredi schools exempt from the national curriculum, and many other budgets to meet demands by coalition parties, the most prominent being items demanded by the haredi parties, Channel 12 News reporter Keren Marziano reported yesterday evening.

Other items in the draft of the distribution of funds for spending by coalition parties are for the benefit of the Religious Zionist party, headed by Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich. For example, the Ministry of National Missions headed by Orit Strook of Smotrich’s party will receive a string of budgets, among them NIS 404 million for the settlements division, NIS 100 million for Jewish culture, NIS for Jewish identity, and many other items.

Besides Shas, United Torah Judaism, and the Religious Zionism party, the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party headed by Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has not been deprived in the coalition agreements, The draft distribution of coalition party funds states that the Ministry of National Security will be allocated NIS 302 million in 2023 and NIS 880 million in 2024 "for the purposes of advancing a program for strengthening national security in order to bolster security in the public space that will include among other things strengthening, equipment procurement and construction in the Israel Police and expansion of the Border Guards."

