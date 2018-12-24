Coalition partners agree Knesset elections in April

The heads of Israel's governing coalition parties have announced through the Prime Minister's spokesperson's office that the Knesset is being dissolved and new elections will be held, probably on April 9.

The heads of the coalition parties put out a joint statement saying, "Out of budgetary and national responsibility, the head of the coalition parties have unanimously agreed to dissolve the Knesset and go for new elections at the beginning of April, after the full four year term. The partnership between the Knesset and the government will continue during the election period."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "The current coalition will be the basis for the next one. We will ask for a mandate from the people to continue."

The latest coalition crisis came about over lack of support for the ultra-orthdox army recruitment bill. Likud MK David Bitan said that the situation had been forced on his party and that netanyahu had wanted to remain in office the full term until November 2019. "But our situation is good and the prime minister is loved by the people. During the campaign we will show what we have done for the people and for the country and I hope the prime minister will take my advice on what the Likud needs to deal with: senior citiaens pensions and health."

