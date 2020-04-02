Coalition talks near conclusion

The coalition negotiations between Likud and Blue & White are close to being concluded, sources from the right of the Israeli political spectrum told "Globes" today. According to the sources, the two sides have reached agreement that former Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) chairman Avi Nissenkorn of Blue & White will be minister of justice, and the Speaker of the Knesset will be Yuli Edelstein or someone else nominated by Likud.

There will be a "balance of threat" between the sides in the form of a veto on senior appointments such as the next State Attorney, the next commander of the Israel Police, members of the search committee for the next Attorney General, and members of the committee for selecting judges.

A political source involved in the negotiations told "Globes" that there was still no agreement by Blue & White to the re-election of Yuli Edelstein as Speaker of the Knesset, but that the party's opposition had diminished after a meeting between Edelstein and Blue & White leader Benny Gantz on Tuesday. According to the source, Edelstein will be required to publish an apology or some expression of regret for having been in contempt of the High Court of Justice in not complying with the court's order that he should convene the Knesset plenum to choose his replacement, and discussions are taking place on the wording of his statement.

Likud is demanding a veto in the ministerial legislation committee.

The two parties seek to form a government before the Passover holiday next week, but the fact that Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu is in isolation as are other legislators, problems will arise over the swearing in of the government and the legislation required to facilitate rotation of the premiership between Netanyahu and Gantz.

