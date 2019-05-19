Comperes beat performers in Eurovision final ratings

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv last night reached one the highest ratings for a broadcast in Israel in recent years, with an average rating of 38.2% of Israeli households. The contest was broadcast by Kan - Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation. The performance of the Israeli representative in the contest, Kobi Marimi, reached a rating of 44.5%, which amounts to 1.3 million viewers, but the peak rating was not reached during the song performances at all, and not even during the announcement of the winner (Duncan Laurence representing the Netherlands, with the song Arcade!), but when the comperes explained the voting method, hitting a 45% rating. The performance by Madonna, despite the build-up, reached a rating of only 34.3%.

On Kan's education channel, the Eurovision Song Contest final was broadcast with sign language accompaniment, reaching 46,000 viewers in Israel. On the Kan 33 channel, the contest was broadcast in Arabic, reaching 15,000 viewers.

This morning, Kan published viewing figures for the contest final via the Internet. The live broadcast on the European Broadcasting Union YouTube channel reached more than 8 million viewers. The YouTube channel with sign language registered 115,000 views.

Some 70,000 people watched the contest final at the Eurovision Village in Tel Aviv.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 19, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019