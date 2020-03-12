Compugen to make equity offering

Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN; TASE: CGEN) is embarking on an equity offering. The company, whose share price has risen sharply since it announced positive initial results of a cancer treatment trial and expansion of its collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb, in contrast to general market slide, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions, to issue and sell its ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, Compugen expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the ordinary shares offered in the public offering.

Details of the size of the offering were not reported. The company warns that there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed. SVB Leerink and Stifel are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

Compugen's share price rose by more than 20% this morning, amid falls of more than 8% in the main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Compugen, headed by Anat Cohen-Dayag, is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company. It uses predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The company’s lead product candidate, COM701, a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing a Phase 1 clinical study. In addition, COM902, Compugen’s antibody targeting TIGIT, is expected to enter the clinic in early 2020.

