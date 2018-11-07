Pelvic disorder co ConTIPI Medical raises $11m

ConTIPI Medical, , which has developed non-surgical and disposable vaginal solutions for women with various Pelvic Floor Disorders (PFD’s), has completed a $3 million financing round, bringing the total amount raised for its new product to $11 million. The latest round was from both new and previous investors: company founder, medical director, and CEO Dr. Elan Ziv, medical investor Zeev Bronfeld, Boris Krasny, Capital Point, and New Pharm. The company said that the round was bringing it closer to competing the product's development.

ConTIPI Medical is a continuation of Contipi Ltd., which was active in various areas and was sold to Kimberly Clark for $90 million. Contipi Ltd. developed a disposable quasi-tampon for preventing urinary incontinence. After the company was sold, the new ConTIPI Medical was founded by more or less the same staff and investors in order to continue development of the product line begun by the original company.

Organ prolapse is a more serious problem than urinary incontinence; treating requires diagnosis by a doctor. As with the product for preventing urinary incontinence, however, ConTIPI Medical hopes to develop a product that women can use to treat themselves.

The existing treatment for organ prolapse is surgical insertion of a net to support the organs. The net itself, however, is attached to tissue that is not strong and is liable to be damaged by this.

A pessary, a rubber ring in the vagina on which the organs rest, can also be used. The problem is that inserting and removing it without a physician is difficult, and it is therefore replaced every three months.

ConTIPI's solution to this problem superficially looks similar to its solution for urinary incontinence: a tampon-like product inserted into the vagina, where it expands into a supporting ring. As soon as a prescription is obtained, the patient can use the product by herself. "The product can be in the vagina for up to seven days. It can be removed at any time in order to have sexual relations," Ziv says.

The product has already been approved for marketing in Europe and is in clinical trials for obtaining approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ConTIPI has other products that it has not yet revealed, and will develop them after this product is sold or commercialized through a marketing company.

